4 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $799,900

Fantastic detail to the home. Lots of the warm feeling woods. Rough cut timber flooring Beautiful granite countertops. hickory cabinets, work space kitchen island. Tall Southern exposure windows, elder trim, gas fireplace, Elkhorn view to the South, large fancy master bath, small shop in the garage, which is 24X36, heated with a wood stove and insulated, barn for the horses 24x26, bonus play room upstairs, home is kept in excellent condition. Protentional 5 bedrooms 3 without closets