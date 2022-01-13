4 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $639,900

Pardon the dust! Nearly completed mid-century modern design on 2 acres in Montana City. Individual well and septic. Location just off Microwave Hill Rd makes for simple commute to Helena, south to Jefferson Co, east to Bozeman, or minutes to Helena Regional Airport. Single level plan includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, front and back covered porches/decks, and a spacious triple garage. Owners' suite incorporates an oversized master closet with built-in vanity area. 5-piece master bath has a tile walk-in shower and free-standing soaking tub. Contemporary gas fireplace creates a centerpiece for the living/dining great room. Custom kitchen features high-end appliance package w/convection gas range, range hood, ultra capacity 4-door refrigerator, and a butler's pantry. OPEN HOUSE on Jan 16th 1pm.