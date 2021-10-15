4 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $535,000

Wake every morning to views of the Elkhorn Mountains and the birds singing! This beautiful home is near Montana City and just 5 minutes from Helena. Single level living at its best with 4 bedrooms and 3 car garage on 2 acres. A custom build 3 years ago with an open floor plan & beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceiling in the living room and large master suite. Views in every direction & large windows let in an abundance of light in all the rooms. A covered front porch is perfect fo your outdoor seating and star gazing. The front yard is a bird haven and caters to rabbits and deer. Don't wait or this one will be gone!