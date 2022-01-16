This home is located in Montana City which is one of Montana's most popular areas! Just 5 minutes to Helena, hospitals and shopping. The lot is just over an acre is treed and has exceptional views. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home has all new interior and exterior paint, new roofs on both the house and garage, new carpet, new trim, new interior doors, new vanities on the main level and a complete new full bathroom downstairs,plumbing and electrical has been updated. Solid surfacre counter tops in the kitchen, two wood burning fireplaces, a familyroom downstairs and a great storage area with a gun safe. There is a triple car garage and also a large quanset hut for additional ''toys'' storage. House is on hold until Wednesday (1-19).
4 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $520,000
