 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $369,900

4 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $369,900

Stunning views on 2 acres in Montana City! Walking distance to Montana City School, this sweet home offers so much, just minutes to Helena. After pulling your eyes away from the views and acreage, come inside to a remodeled kitchen with all new appliances. The dining room opens up to the living room with large windows. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Downstairs in the walkout basement, you will find an additional living space with a gas stove. There are two additional non-conforming bedrooms as well as another full bathroom. The level 2 acres have so much potential for gardening, 4-H animals, etc. There is a small barn, a smoke house, and boat barn, too. Enjoy the covered patio off of the 2 car insulated/heated garage plus shop. Rare find, indeed. Welcome home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News