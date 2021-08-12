4 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $1,400,000

Own a property unlike anything in the Helena area! 60.84 acres of separately deeded acres in 3-20 acres parcels backing 84 acres of BLM land with this parcel having the only road access to it! The first 20 acre property has a two story log home. Deck on two sides. Upstairs houses the living room with a fireplace, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and the laundry room. Beautiful views of the Elkhorns and pasture land, and mature trees, along with wildlife are spectacular. Separate garage with a finished office or man cave and a wood stove. Backyard is fenced with a garden area. The middle 20.84 acres has a road going through and has several potential home sites. Well in place and a horse shed and an area flattened for a riding area. Another area large enough to park a 5th w