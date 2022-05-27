4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $925,000

Just wait until you walk in this home! The open living space with vaulted ceilings, the fixtures and attention to detail is phenomenal. The cozy fireplace provides the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, the kitchen with granite, high end touches and outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining but it's the view out the windows that takes the cake - simply breathtaking! The attention to detail and design elements in this home are incredible.The almost 20 acre parcel also feature plenty of space to keep critters - complete with fenced pasture and shelter. Neighborhood elk and deer love to roam through and often come close to the house - combined with the view, it's the best of Montana right out your front door!