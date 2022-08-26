Just wait until you walk in this home! The open living space with vaulted ceilings, the fixtures and attention to detail is phenomenal. The cozy fireplace provides the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, the kitchen with granite, high end touches and outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining but it's the view out the windows that takes the cake - simply breathtaking! The attention to detail and design elements in this home are incredible.The almost 20 acre parcel also feature plenty of space to keep critters - complete with fenced pasture and shelter. Neighborhood elk and deer love to roam through and often come close to the house - combined with the view, it's the best of Montana right out your front door!
4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m.
No foul play is suspected.
A male armed with a gun robbed a Helena gas station early Tuesday, and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of property, police said.
A person of interest has been identified in connection with the Aug. 21 wildland fire starts near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena.
A new acting chief assumed the role on Monday.
A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a man whose vehicle was found on MaDonald Pass outside Helena.
Downtown Helena visitors looking to wet their whistles while enjoying the late summer sunshine will do well to visit the latest addition to Bl…
New C.R. Anderson Middle School Principal Kathleen Prody and new Kessler Elementary School Principal Riley Thatcher are getting ready for their schools to be filled with students, teachers and staff.
The Helena Fire Department is asking for the public’s help on two recent suspicious fires that occurred Sunday on the south side of Mount Helena near the Dump Gulch Trailhead.
The lawsuit alleges a quorum of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission conducted illegal meetings via email before considering controversial regulations.