This is a must see property.... Situated on a GORGEOUS lot, surrounded by trees with views all the way around. If you love wildlife look no further, elk, deer and others frequently visiting. This home was built in 2017, but feels like it has never been occupied. Open concept upstairs with master and master bath. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee sitting on your private deck off of the master, or on the covered porch in the front. Downstairs is a great entertaining area with 2 bedrooms, and a theatre room/work out room or could easily be converted to a fifth bedroom. Last but not least, a dream shop, SO much room for toys. Don't miss seeing this home and its beautiful views!! Please call Ashley Lucas 406-880-1512 or Jessica Moore 406-439-6931 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $699,900
