4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $589,900

Come check out the GORGEOUS views of this home!! The Elkhorn mountains are at your finger tips, along with the wildlife! This new build offers 4 bedrooms with 3 baths, open concept with master suite on main level. Huge walk in closet with private deck off of master. Basement is entertainment central, with a walkout basement and theatre/workout room. Just under 2.5 acres to enjoy outside. You don't want to miss this beauty. This is a must see. Please contact Ashley Lucas at 406-880-1512 or Jessica Moore at 406-439-6931 or your real estate professional.