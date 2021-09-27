 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $565,000

4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $565,000

4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $565,000
Jason O'Neil Photo

Wonderful horse property near Jefferson City, MT. Home features open kitchen/dining/living area with newly finished wood floors, new quartz countertops to be installed, vaulted ceiling, and gas fireplace. Large 3-stall barn w/ auto waterers, heated tack room, wash stall w/ hot water, feed storage room, and covered hay storage. Outdoor riding arena and oversized double garage. All on 5 acres with trees and paved access almost all the way to the property. An outstanding property for you and the animals!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News