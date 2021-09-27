4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $565,000

Wonderful horse property near Jefferson City, MT. Home features open kitchen/dining/living area with newly finished wood floors, new quartz countertops to be installed, vaulted ceiling, and gas fireplace. Large 3-stall barn w/ auto waterers, heated tack room, wash stall w/ hot water, feed storage room, and covered hay storage. Outdoor riding arena and oversized double garage. All on 5 acres with trees and paved access almost all the way to the property. An outstanding property for you and the animals!