4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $469,900

You will love the views from your new home located in Jefferson City, MT. This great home has main floor living with an awesome open floor plan design boosting vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen with a large island and granite counter tops. Master suite 4th bedroom above the garage was also designed as quest quarters with it's own bathroom. Outside features fenced yard with UG Sprinklers, RV parking and more. Call Wayne Woodland 406-431-8722, Carson Woodland 406-431-6133, or your real estate professional.