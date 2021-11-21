 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $445,000

This 4 bedroom 2 bath timber frame mountain home is situated on 17.06 acres with a yearlong spring. Bring your horses and toys. Play, ride and hunt outside your front door or walk out your back door and relax in the wood fired Swedish sauna. The 3 story home boasts circle sawn fir floors with open concept living and a lodge feel. Main bedroom suite has a jetted tub and private deck. Views from any of the 3 decks will take your breath away. There are 3 different types of heat(wood, propane or electric) you choose. Outdoor woodstove is vented to heat the whole house. The home is awaiting a few personal touches to make it your mountain dream home. Privately situated at the end of the road towards the famous Wickes tunnel. Call Heather Gould at 406-980-0051, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News