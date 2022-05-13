Single level, new 2500 sq. ft. custom home on almost 18acres with a private road. 4 bed, 2.5 bath with a huge master suite. 1100 sq. ft. attached 3 car garage. House and garage have radiant floor heat that runs off natural gas and is very efficient. Garage has vaulted ceilings, floor drains, and is zero-entry into house. Hardi plank/cement siding with steel wainscoting. Asphalt shingles. Wired for RV hookup and Hot tub. Front and back patios, fenced back yard with 12'x12'shed on concrete. The interior has an open floor plan with 9' walls and plenty of room. Top of line laminate floor runs throughout. Plush carpet in the 3 spare rooms. Custom cabinets and granite countertops. Walk-in pantry. Gas stove and gas fireplace. Solid core 36'' interior doors with many walls insulated a
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $995,000
