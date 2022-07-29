 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $929,900

Life is better with a back porch and room to roam. 5552 Fireweed is nothing short of stunning, from the beauty that surrounds the 1.11 acre property to the attention to detail inside. Immediately upon entering the home, you can feel just how grand this floor plan is. A two story great room complete with fir accents and a fireplace make this home cozy, despite being over 2800sqft. The second family room is open to the living area below, making this home an entertainers dream. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home is not one to be missed!Pics of similar unit. Homes come partially landscaped, complete with underground sprinklers. Contact Marta Bertoglio 406.438.1772, Stephanie Martin 406.590.9825, or your real estate professional for more information.

