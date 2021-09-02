4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $899,000

Magnificent lake views! 20 acres of trees and boulders overlooking Canyon Ferry Lake - this is Montana living! Adjoining BLM land allows walkable lake access. This wonderfully updated home has 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms on 3 levels. Main level features a totally remodeled kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and of course, lake views. Owner's suite is on the second floor with sweeping lake views and walk-in closet and beautiful en suite bathroom. Large soaking tub and shower The 2 bedrooms on the main level of also have lake views. Basement offers a bedroom, laundry room, and utility room. Garage access is also from the basement. The landscaped yard is perfect for entertaining. Large storage shed. This home is turn key!