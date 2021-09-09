4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $899,000

Beautiful home located in Stallion Ridge, Helena's horse-friendly community. This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features an open floor plan with a fully finished walk out basement. The kitchen has a large island with seating for 5 and stainless appliances, including a gas range. The master has a custom walk in closet, 5 piece bath as well as access to the deck to enjoy the views. The basement has a family room and a rec room with pool table and wet bar. There are laundry hookups upstairs and downstairs. Enjoy the landscaped yard with underground sprinklers, firepit, RV parking and stamped concrete border. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.