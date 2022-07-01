 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $889,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $889,000

Horse Property. Single level, new 2500 sq. ft. custom home on almost 18acres with a private road. 4 bed, 2.5 bath with a huge master suite. 1100 sq. ft. attached 3 car garage. House and garage have radiant floor heat that runs off natural gas and is very efficient. Garage has vaulted ceilings, floor drains, and is zero-entry into house. Hardi plank/cement siding with steel wainscoting. Asphalt shingles. Wired for RV hookup and Hot tub. Front and back patios, fenced back yard with 12'x12'shed on concrete. The interior has an open floor plan with 9' walls and plenty of room. Top of line laminate floor runs throughout. Plush carpet in the 3 spare rooms. Custom cabinets and granite countertops. Walk-in pantry. Gas stove and gas fireplace. Solid core 36'' interior doors with

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News