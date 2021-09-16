Beautiful home located in Stallion Ridge, Helena's horse-friendly community. This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features an open floor plan with a fully finished walk out basement. The kitchen has a large island with seating for 5 and stainless appliances, including a gas range. The master has a custom walk in closet, 5 piece bath as well as access to the deck to enjoy the views. The basement has a family room and a rec room with pool table and wet bar. There are laundry hookups upstairs and downstairs. Enjoy the landscaped yard with underground sprinklers, firepit, RV parking and stamped concrete border. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
About 20 homes were briefly evacuated Saturday afternoon amid a wildfire caused by fireworks in the Nob Hill area of Helena's South Hills, off…
A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of ramming a vehicle with his car and strangling his partner.
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a 25-year-old Helena man who shot and killed his girlfriend in 2017.
A 30-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting a child and meth possession.
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department on Wednesday proposed a phased approach to more restrictive dog behavior and leash law en…
A 27-year-old Great Falls woman died and a 31-year-old Washington man was injured late Friday in Teton County when their vehicle veered off th…
- Updated
“It’s gotten to the point that we are in a crisis,” said Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner.
The missing endangered person advisory for Lainie Woodyard has been canceled.
Feeling like you’ve lost some elbow room?