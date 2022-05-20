Located in the desirable 46 Degrees North Neighborhood. Built in 2021, this 4 bed, 3.5 bath modern contemporary ranch style home w/ loft and bonus room has plenty to offer in both functionality and bold intuitive design.From the batting insulation in the laundry and master to reduce noise to the extra outlets for additional holiday and decorative lighting to the 120 watt wiring for your future sauna. This home was built w/ functionality in mind.In addition to the large spacious rooms inside this 3520 sq ft property, you will find a large covered patio and outdoor living room w/ exterior lighting and outdoor tv, that you can watch from the comforts of your outdoor sofa or included hot tub.Just add landscaping and your dream home is complete!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $869,900
