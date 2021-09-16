4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $855,000

Beautiful brand new construction near Canyon Ferry Lake with gorgeous mountain views! Large upper deck and large lower patio! Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 on suite, main w/ sep jetted tub, tiled shower, plus half bath, family room with fireplace, beautiful eat in kitchen w/ hickory cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, wall oven, island and walk in pantry, large laundry room w/ upper and lower cabinets & sink, fully finished walkout basement has 2 bedrooms, bath w/tiled shower, large family room/ game room w/ fireplace & wet bar, additional laundry room, tons of storage and a cold storage/gun room/walk in safe even equipped w/ a safe door! Home also has a 3 car garage and front yard landscaping! Home is under construction and will be finished mid September.