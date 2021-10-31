 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $849,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $849,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $849,000

Beautiful home located on 4 acres in Stallion Ridge, Helena's horse-friendly community. This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features an open floor plan with a fully finished walk out basement. The kitchen has a large island with seating for 5 and stainless appliances, including a gas range. The master has a custom walk in closet, 5 piece bath as well as access to the deck to enjoy the views. The basement has a family room and a rec room with pool table and wet bar. There are laundry hookups upstairs and downstairs. Enjoy the landscaped yard with underground sprinklers, firepit, RV parking and stamped concrete border. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News