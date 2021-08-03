4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $840,000

Great Investment Opportunity-5 Income producing properties- 1 residential home and 4 manufactured homes. This property also includes a 30x40 shop and 5 small storage units. Gross income for this property is currently $6000/month and is fully rentedHome is a 4 bedroom 2 bath with attached 1 car garage as well as a detached garage, Partially fenced yard with mature landscaping. These multiple properties are located on 2.8 acres right outside of City limits. Near Costco and the Helena Regional airport. City services are nearby.Call Mary Storseth 239.777.8039 or your real estate professional.