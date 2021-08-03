Great Investment Opportunity-5 Income producing properties- 1 residential home and 4 manufactured homes. This property also includes a 30x40 shop and 5 small storage units. Gross income for this property is currently $6000/month and is fully rentedHome is a 4 bedroom 2 bath with attached 1 car garage as well as a detached garage, Partially fenced yard with mature landscaping. These multiple properties are located on 2.8 acres right outside of City limits. Near Costco and the Helena Regional airport. City services are nearby.Call Mary Storseth 239.777.8039 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $840,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office is expanding a mandatory evacuation order for the Woods Creek fire.
A Type 3 incident commander with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has taken over management of a wildfire that has burned an estimated…
A 46-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl during a camping trip at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
- Updated
A woman who was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park has been charged with two offenses.
- Updated
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
A 65-year-old Helena man was sentenced to five years of probation for charges related to the possession of child pornography.
- Updated
While radon is commonly known as a hazardous gas removed from basements, people in pain travel to Montana and pay to breathe, drink and bathe in its radioactive particles.
Topper and Mickey Galloway like to brag that they have the biggest family in the world.
With 54 COVID-19 variants circulating through Lewis and Clark County and a spike in new local cases, county health officials are urging reside…
The law has made Montana the only state in the country that prohibits private businesses from requiring employees to get vaccinated.