If waking up to beautiful sunrises from the comfort of your own bed is something you've been dreaming of, then welcome home to this stargazer's delight with it's picturesque views and acreage to enjoy it all. Built in 2016, this single-level modern rancher was thoughtfully designed with walls of south-facing windows that accentuate the beauty of the surrounding landscape while draping the interior spaces in an abundance of natural light. The stunning kitchen is an entertainer's dream with granite counter tops, high-end appliances, double wall ovens, pot filler, and a huge island where guests can chat with you as dinner is prepared. The open floor plan allows you to flow easily into the dining area and the cozy living room where you'll enjoy the warmth of the gas fireplace-- or take the
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $825,000
