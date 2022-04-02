This 1929 built farmhouse has been completely remodeled & combines the sleek clean lines of contemporary design, with the cozy farmhouse aesthetic to create a uniquely fresh take on this country living inspired style. Modern farmhouse style is known for its warmth & elegant simplicity.This stunning farmhouse renovation can be found in the heart of Unionville- 5 minutes from downtown & is part of the Helena micropolitan area. Unionville today is a quiet, peaceful, & unique community with supportive neighbors & multiple community events, but was once a gold-mining boomtown back in the 1860's.This multi-generational household has a beautifully remodeled kitchen with flowing workspace. Views out the large dining room window frame the plush yard & mature landscaping & intricate rock walls
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $825,000
