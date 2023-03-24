Gorgeous new construction with a fantastic view of Hauser Lake. Minutes to Lakeside Bar and Grill, boat launches, swimming and fishing.You'll find all the amenities in this home- Granite countertops, custom cabinets, farmhouse sink, open concept kitchen, vaulted ceilings, hand textured walls, hand crafted engineered hardwood floors, large primary bedroom, tiled walk in shower with a steamer.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $815,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At around 4 a.m. Friday, Helena police dispatch received multiple reports of gunshots near the 1100 block of Billings Avenue. Two juvenile boy…
Today, Oakwells operates out of 12 airports across the country, including Great Falls Regional Airport and now Helena's.
Eddies Corner, the central Montana restaurant/bar/convenience store started by Eddie McConnell in the late 1940s, has a new owner.
Community forums hosted throughout the state by Montana’s top education official over the last four months left many people with more question…
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.