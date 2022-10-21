 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $815,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $815,000

Gorgeous new construction with a fantastic view of Hauser Lake. Minutes to Lakeside Bar and Grill, boat launches, swimming and fishing.You'll find all the amenities in this home- Granite countertops, custom cabinets, farmhouse sink, open concept kitchen, vaulted ceilings, hand textured walls, hand crafted engineered hardwood floors, large primary bedroom, tiled walk in shower with a steamer.

