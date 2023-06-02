Exceptionally well-designed SINGLE LEVEL home in one of Helena's most distinguished new subdivisions, 46° North. Pleasant neutrals accented by striking black finishes; modern quartz countertops, & a “contemporary-meets-boho” style that creates just the right atmosphere for casual living or sophisticated entertaining! Thoughtfully configured for optimum use of space; 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths (including fabulous primary suite with 5-piece bath, custom tile, & walk-in closet). Kitchen features gigantic island, SS appliances, & walk-in pantry. Large second living room offers space for media, den, study, art, music studio, or exec office. Covered back patio is accessed by glass doors from great room, primary suite, & media room, & overlooks a lush, landscaped yard that features a basketball court, fire pit, vinyl privacy fencing, & additional off-street parking. Attached triple garage is heated, insulated & drywalled. Energy efficient ICF foundation; natural gas forced air heat with central A/C, water filter/softener…you name it! This home was constructed in 2020, sits on a 24,684 sq ft lot, is absolutely gorgeous and as turnkey as they come!