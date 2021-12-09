Only a mile from Custer Ave. bordering Ten Mile Creek, you will find this amazingly secluded little horse property! The home has an open yet cozy feel. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Outside you will find a newer 24x36 horse barn, livestock pens, carport, chicken coop, & a new 30x50 insulated/heated shop. Bring your family and the animals. No covenants! Or turn the barn into another shop or mancave. There's plenty of room for all of the toys and family. Seldom does a property like this hit the market. Call Tara at 406-437-8224, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $787,500
