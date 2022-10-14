4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $760,000

This terrific house sits on 5 acres looking at Lake Helena and the lights of Helena. This one level home offers uncompromising views, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open main living area, and so much more. The master suite has a soaker tub, tile shower, dual sinks, and waking up to views of Lake Helena. The main living area offers luxury vinyl plank floors, solid wood trim and doors, and large windows to take in the sweeping views. The kitchen has white shaker cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. 3 additional spacious bedrooms with 1.5 more bathrooms complete this beautiful home. Gas forced air furnace with central air conditioning is going to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Don't miss this out on this fantastic home.