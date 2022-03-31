 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $759,000

A one of a kind 4 bed 4 1/2 bath home with lots of extras. There's a bonus room that can be used as an office or a nursery. Use the power windows upstairs to help you take in the amazing views of the Helena valley. A spacious 4 car garage ready for your projects that includes it's own bathroom and laundry hook-ups. Not to mention another laundry room downstairs. Built-in speakers throughout. Geothermal cooling and heating. Located conveniently by Lake Helena and Fox Ridge Golf Course Call/Text Kerry Cicero at 406-690-9802 or your real estate professional

