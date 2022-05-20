4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $749,900

Single level living at its finest! Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the desirable 46 North neighborhood. Interior finishes in this home include quartz throughout, vaulted ceilings, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, fireplace, A/C & on demand hot water. Every day is a spa day in this homes beautiful primary suite complete with a jetted tub, floor to ceiling custom tile walk in shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. Outside is a fully landscaped and fenced yard with , underground sprinklers, dog run, and even a basketball court. The 825 sq foot three car garage is insulated and heated. Relax and enjoy entertaining your guests around the fire pit or under the covered back patio.Call Cherie at 406-202-8264, or your real estate professional.