4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $749,900

This is truly a beautiful new home built by Sussex Construction. As you step onto the 1.52 acre property, you are welcomed by the sizable 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an attached 3 car garage. The front entry leads into an open floor plan with many modern upgrades throughout the home. You will love the spacious master en suite along with having all your utilities on the main floor. Come enjoy Heron Creek Community! This is an incredible opportunity to live outside the city! Estimated completion time for this home is Winter 22/23.Pics of similar unit. Homes come partially landscaped, complete with underground sprinklers. Contact Marta Bertoglio 406.438.1772, Stephanie Martin 406.590.9825, or your real estate professional for more information.