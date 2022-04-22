 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $749,900

This home is a MUST see. Beautiful new construction home sits on just over 5 acres in the north valley with views of Lake Helena, the city of Helena, and the mountains beyond. This one level ranch style home has a great many things to offer with one of them being an oversized 3 car garage for all the toys that you might bring home. Granite countertops throughout the home with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and your choice of gas or an electric oven. Waterproof flooring throughout that gives you ease of maintenance and care and the animals will have a tough time destroying it. The master suite offers a tile shower along with a nice soaker tub leading right into a master closet many will have a tough time filling. Solid wood doors, air conditioning, and much more.

