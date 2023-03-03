This is truly a beautiful new home built by Sussex Construction. As you step onto the 1.23 acre property, you are welcomed by the sizable 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an attached 3 car garage. The front entry leads into an open floor plan with many modern upgrades throughout the home. You will love the spacious master en suite along with having all your utilities on the main floor. Come enjoy Heron Creek Community! This is an incredible opportunity to live outside the city! This home is move in ready Homes come partially landscaped, complete with underground sprinklers. Contact Stephanie Martin at 406.590.9825, Marta Bertoglio at 406.438.1772, or your real estate professional for more information. Radon: Well Log Available
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $749,900
