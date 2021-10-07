4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $749,500

Have you dreamed of owning a home that is almost completely surrounded by National Forest, and has a creek? Then your dream awaits! Take a look at this 4,300 square foot home on appx 4.5 acres. This home has 4 bedrooms, one of which is big enough to be a Mother-In-Law Apartment, 3 bathrooms, office, hobby room, 2 walk-in coat/shoe/ski closets, storage room, huge living room with postcard views from the picture windows, recreation room, family room, dining room and sunroom with an indoor hot tub. The Master Bedroom is Enormous with its own Office/Sitting Room that is also HUGE and a private deck. The Master Bathroom has a Clawfoot Slipper Tub, marble floors, double sink vanity and private mountain views right from the tub! This home has one of the biggest decks I have ever seen.