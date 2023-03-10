This stunning home was the 2020 Parade of Homes house built by Sierra Custom Homes. Walk in the front door and you'll know you're home. This single-level, executive-style home features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. A chef's gourmet kitchen with Cafe Appliances, granite countertops, bar with a beverage refrigerator, large island, and a large walk-in pantry are just a few of the kitchen amenities. The great room has a gas fireplace, 12' coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, and a wall of windows to enjoy the mountain views. The primary suite is luxurious - you will love the rain shower. Second en-suite bedroom for guests and the fourth bedroom could easily be used as an office or craft room. Enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon barbecues on the covered back patio. This property is beautifully landscaped with a fenced back yard. The home has a multi-zone sound system so you can enjoy music throughout the home and on the patio.