The only thing that outshines the location of this property is the beautiful full remodel done on this stunning home. Modern kitchen with ALL the bells and whistles, all new paint and bathrooms and heating redone to forced air with AC. Want a break from the stunning interior, then enjoy the patio, hot tub and fire pit, any time of year in the entertainment ready yard. Wanting space for those winter projects? The attached garage also houses a wonderful shop area with all the must haves! And, did we mention the great outdoors? Mount Helena access just steps away and for a more languid approach, enjoy mountain and tree views from the patio. Make your appointment today for one of the best Helena has on offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $735,000
A woman died and a teenage girl was injured Monday when the vehicle they were in began sliding on a gravel road north of Helena before rolling…
"... I’m one more artist pulling my tour of Montana this fall, one of the places I love best. It hurts.”
A 30-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting a child and meth possession.
"These are scarce resource conversations we've never had in health care before in the U.S. of A., in any of our lifetimes," said Dr. Shelly Harkins.
A 19-year-old Helena woman, Kailey Dawn Logan, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Monday north of town.
A fire occurred early Tuesday at the Tower Hill Apartments in Helena, involving several units and displacing 40 residents.
Valley View Drive-In, a new drive-in movie experience, held its first screenings over Labor Day weekend.
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
"DPHHS could just as easily have issued a press release stating the same suggestions, without abusing the rulemaking process," the Montana Nurses Association said.
A man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement in a chase from the Wolf Creek area to Helena that at times hits speeds of nearly 100 …