4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $729,000

To Be Built! Lovely home on 2.5 view acres - similar to 2260 Kenai which was constructed in 2022. Builder/Seller will commence construction with a presale. Floorplan will not be changed but Buyer will get selection of finish details - flooring, wall color, cabinets, etc;Central A/C and beautiful fireplace included. Solid surface tops throughout. 5pc bath in owner's suite. Raised 12 ft ceilings in great room.

View More

