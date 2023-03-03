Remarks: To Be Built! Lovely home on 2.5 view acres - similar to 2260 Kenai which was constructed in 2022. Builder/Seller will commence construction with a presale. Floorplan will not be changed but Buyer will get selection of finish details - flooring, wall color, cabinets, etc;Central A/C and beautiful fireplace included. Solid surface tops throughout. 5pc bath in owner's suite. Raised 12 ft ceilings in great room.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $729,000
