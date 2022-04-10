4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $725,000

Bring the horses! Just under 10 acres, with two pastures close to town. Four bedroom 3 bathroom home with newer roof, new carpet/flooring and a remodeled kitchen. The property has two wells, a separate yard with play structure and a 60 x 100 shop with two horse stalls/runs, three 10 x 12 garage doors and one 12 x 14, as well as loft storage and a workshop area. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.