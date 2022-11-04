Enjoy expansive views of Lake Helena and the Helena valley from this newly constructed home on level 5 horse-friendly acres. This new subdivision offers natural gas and fiber optic internet service, and is a quick commute into town for work or play. Whether you enjoy blue ribbon trout fishing, a weekend on powdery slopes or boating and camping, this location is central to it all. Quality craftsmanship with lots of upgrades and a thoughtful design sense are sure to please even the most discriminating of buyers. 4bed/3bath, central A/C and gas fireplace. Interior photos will be updated as the finishing details are complete and allow for prof photography. OPEN HOUSE Sunday 1:30-3pm 11/6
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $719,900
