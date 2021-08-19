Your own little slice of heaven. Newly listed and updated with all new flooring, paint, and numerous improvements. Extra large kitchen with additional wine bar. Built-in indoor/outdoor surround sound. Conveniently located to schools and less than 4 miles from town, with all the comforts of being close to the City without feeling packed in. With 5 acres to stretch out on while taking in all Montana has to offer. Inside you will find spacious vaulted ceilings. In addition to the 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms an office area awaits you on the upper level.as well as a bonus room. Don't miss out on your chance to own this beautiful style Victorian home with mountain views all around! Underground sprinkling system, with well at 170 ft., and As of July 21st, price reduced of $24,800 to $699,90.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $699,900
