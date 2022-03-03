4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $699,000

Gorgeous sunsets and views from this single-level home. 5 acres! This 4 bedroom, 2018 home, sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and extensive money has gone into landscaping/fencing. Oversized 32X28 heated/finished garage with an 8 ft. and 16 ft. garage door. Tile floors in bathrooms and entry. Engineered wood flooring in living area, vaulted ceiling in great room, covered rear deck, and partially covered front porch. Master bath with large custom shower. 20x12 storage shed with electric/lights and loft. Definitely a must see! Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.