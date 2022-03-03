Gorgeous sunsets and views from this single-level home. 5 acres! This 4 bedroom, 2018 home, sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and extensive money has gone into landscaping/fencing. Oversized 32X28 heated/finished garage with an 8 ft. and 16 ft. garage door. Tile floors in bathrooms and entry. Engineered wood flooring in living area, vaulted ceiling in great room, covered rear deck, and partially covered front porch. Master bath with large custom shower. 20x12 storage shed with electric/lights and loft. Definitely a must see! Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A jury has found a Helena man guilty of raping and sexually assaulting children.
A 36-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a child younger than 12.
Gov. Greg Gianforte shot a mountain lion while hunting on national forest in the Paradise Valley late last year, a legal hunt which drew natio…
Two former state officials said they are considering pushing for nonpartisan primary elections in Montana.
For those of you who already miss having Las Cozadoras at the Canyon Ferry Mini Basket, I have good news!
A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
A security camera at the Lakeside Distillery in Townsend captures Jake and Carolina Balliew approaching each other in the front room of their …
Andrew Cavanaugh of Belgrade pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
A newly formed group that seeks to promote home-grown growth and investing in Helena’s future monetarily and philosophically will have its fir…
The more than $60,000 covered the ACLU’s attorneys’ fees and other court costs.