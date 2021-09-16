The only thing that outshines the location of this property is the beautiful full remodel done on this stunning home. Modern kitchen with ALL the bells and whistles, all new paint and bathrooms and heating redone to forced air with AC. Want a break from the stunning interior, then enjoy the patio, hot tub and fire pit, any time of year in the entertainment ready yard. Wanting space for those winter projects? The attached garage also houses a wonderful shop area with all the must haves! And, did we mention the great outdoors? Mount Helena access just steps away and for a more languid approach, enjoy mountain and tree views from the patio. Make your appointment today for one of the best Helena has on offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $695,000
