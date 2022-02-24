Have you dreamed of owning a mansion on the hill? Now is your chance! The Brantley Mansion, built in 1887, was named after the much admired, Judge Brantley and his family who owned the property from 1887 until 1963. It's even been said that Judge Brantley's spirit still inhabits the home! Currently divided into 3 apartment units and a 4th ready to finish out in the basement, this could be a great investment property or opportunity to restore it to its original glory. Perfectly perched at the top of Holter Street, just houses away from Mount Helena's trails and a few blocks up from the Downtown. There have been many updates to the house recently, including a new furnace, new windows and roof.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Montana bull rider was injured on Feb. 11.
A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, a few feet away from swimmers. Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Tuesday there have been four fentanyl-related deaths in Lewis and Clark County in the past mont…
When you walk into Creep Skate Co. in downtown Helena, you might be greeted by two teenagers playing video games on the couch.
Amtrak is using the Empire Builder route that rolls through Montana to debut new locomotives that it says are cleaner, faster and more fuel-ef…
A Helena man who entered an Alford plea to a charge of raping a girl younger than 15 was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
A Lewis and Clark County public works employee and another man on Wednesday pulled a fisherman to safety after he fell through the ice at the …
In recent months Busse was featured on the front page of the New York Times, appeared on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, gave a TED Talk and has appeared on more than 30 podcasts.
Knudsen's probe follows the lead of chief legal officials in Florida, Louisiana, West Virginia, Texas, and others.
A group of Helena residents filed a lawsuit against the city in District Court, alleging its street maintenance district and street assessment…