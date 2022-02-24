4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $695,000

Have you dreamed of owning a mansion on the hill? Now is your chance! The Brantley Mansion, built in 1887, was named after the much admired, Judge Brantley and his family who owned the property from 1887 until 1963. It's even been said that Judge Brantley's spirit still inhabits the home! Currently divided into 3 apartment units and a 4th ready to finish out in the basement, this could be a great investment property or opportunity to restore it to its original glory. Perfectly perched at the top of Holter Street, just houses away from Mount Helena's trails and a few blocks up from the Downtown. There have been many updates to the house recently, including a new furnace, new windows and roof.