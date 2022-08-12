 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $694,000

5 acres! Stunning new build with expansive views of the Helena valley and Lake Helena. . Luxurious finishes, custom kitchen, with stainless appliances, gas range and hood will please even the most serious of chefs. Gas fireplace, AC, and a three car garage.Contact Martin Burright at 406 579 6482 or your real estate professional.

