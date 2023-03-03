Enjoy expansive views of Lake Helena and the Helena valley from this newly constructed home on level 5 horse-friendly acres. This new subdivision offers natural gas and fiber optic internet service, and is a quick commute into town for work or play. Whether you enjoy blue ribbon trout fishing, a weekend on powdery slopes or boating and camping, this location is central to it all. Quality craftsmanship with lots of upgrades and a thoughtful design sense are sure to please even the most discriminating of buyers. 4bed/3bath, central A/C and gas fireplace. Quartz counters throughout, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, toe-kick heaters in all three bathrooms, deluxe appliance package w/dual fuel range/oven.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $692,500
