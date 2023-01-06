 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $692,500

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $692,500

Enjoy expansive views of Lake Helena and the Helena valley from this newly constructed home on level 5 horse-friendly acres. This new subdivision offers natural gas and fiber optic internet service, and is a quick commute into town for work or play. Whether you enjoy blue ribbon trout fishing, a weekend on powdery slopes or boating and camping, this location is central to it all. Quality craftsmanship with lots of upgrades and a thoughtful design sense are sure to please even the most discriminating of buyers. 4bed/3bath, central A/C and gas fireplace. Quartz counters throughout, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, toe-kick heaters in all three bathrooms, deluxe appliance package w/dual fuel range/oven.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family of Idaho suspect issues statement

Family of Idaho suspect issues statement

 The Monroe County family of Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger released a statement through his attorney Sunday saying they support him and are cooperating with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News