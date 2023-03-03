This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is currently being built by Sussex Construction in one of Helena's most sought-after neighborhoods. With over half an acre you have room to stretch out and take in all Montana has to offer. The great room boasts an open floor plan and a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms, second living area, and laundry room are located conveniently on the second floor, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the house. Fir accents throughout, modern finishes, and thoughtfulness in design make this home a must see! Home is due to be complete 2/23. Homes come partially landscaped, complete with underground sprinklers. Contact Stephanie Martin at 406.590.9825, Marta Bertoglio at 406.438.1772, or your real estate professional for more information. Radon: Well Log Available