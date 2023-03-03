This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is currently being built by Sussex Construction in one of Helena's most sought-after neighborhoods. With over half an acre you have room to stretch out and take in all Montana has to offer. The great room boasts an open floor plan and a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms, second living area, and laundry room are located conveniently on the second floor, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the house. Fir accents throughout, modern finishes, and thoughtfulness in design make this home a must see! Home is due to be complete 2/23. Homes come partially landscaped, complete with underground sprinklers. Contact Stephanie Martin at 406.590.9825, Marta Bertoglio at 406.438.1772, or your real estate professional for more information. Radon: Well Log Available
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $689,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men accused of shooting two teens appear in court
"Not only would it force the county attorney to prosecute that person, but it would also force the judge as well," the bill's supporter said Thursday.
Helena police said Wednesday that they had arrested a 16-year-old East Helena boy who had pointed a gun at a group of young people he had been…
BSI closed at the end of 2022 and closing tasks are being done in an interim office by Executive Director Mike Schechtman.
Man arrested after firing gun into an occupied vehicle, Helena police said.